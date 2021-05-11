Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.
GLPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 9,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,934. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
