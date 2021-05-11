Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

GLPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 9,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,934. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

