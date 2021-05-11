Galatasaray Fan Token Price Tops $7.12 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $24.96 million and $1.63 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

