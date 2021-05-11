GAMB Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $320,769.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.