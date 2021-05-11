Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 2,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. The stock has a market cap of $280.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

