Gameswap Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $281,285.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

