Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

