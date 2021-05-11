Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 7,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,821. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

