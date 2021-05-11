Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,025 ($26.46) per share, with a total value of £141.75 ($185.20).

Shares of LON OXIG traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,050 ($26.78). 13,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,872. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,059.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,936.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 34.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.