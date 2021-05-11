GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.66 ($37.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.