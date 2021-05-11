Geeq (GEEQ) Tops One Day Volume of $142,359.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $142,359.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

