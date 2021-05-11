genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 3.5%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.93). Approximately 897,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,124,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

GDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get genedrive alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.