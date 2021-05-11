Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Up 15.2%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEGYF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.