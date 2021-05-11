Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $970,001.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

