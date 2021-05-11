GenesisX Market Cap Tops $105,300.49 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $105,300.49 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,456,174 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.