Gentarium (GTM) Price Up 51.1% Over Last Week

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $167,384.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,351,488 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

