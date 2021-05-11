GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 960 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $8.68 on Tuesday, reaching $224.25. 247,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

