GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,079. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

