GFS Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.42. 404,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,749. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

