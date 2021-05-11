GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 568,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.