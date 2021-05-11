GFS Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 340,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.