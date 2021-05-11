GFS Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285,499 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CEMEX worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

