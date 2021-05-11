GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 33,585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 577.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 295.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 266,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.