GFS Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. 4,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,563. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

