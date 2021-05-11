GFS Advisors LLC Sells 34,646 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FEZ stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

