GFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. 826,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

