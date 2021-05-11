GFS Advisors LLC Sells 6,922 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 4.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, hitting $301.58. 37,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,305. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

