Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

