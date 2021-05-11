Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $746.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

