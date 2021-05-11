GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,890 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,330.20 ($17.38). 7,432,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,319.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.15. The stock has a market cap of £66.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

