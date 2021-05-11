GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,326.20 ($17.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £66.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,319.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,335.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

