GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GSK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 461,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 163,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

