Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.15

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $12.20. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

