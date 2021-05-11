Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the highest is ($0.89). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $79.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

