Global Cryptocurrency Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.70 or 0.00659185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

