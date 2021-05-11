Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 72.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

