Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). Approximately 4,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £83.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.55.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

