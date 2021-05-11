Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). Approximately 4,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £83.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.55.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

