GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $8,277.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,420.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.78 or 0.07266424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.42 or 0.02593750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.66 or 0.00651647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00197688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.00786178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.95 or 0.00671644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00522982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006412 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.