Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

GMED stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

