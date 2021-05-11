Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,385,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,565,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

NYSE PLTR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 4,092,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

