Glynn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,652 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 4.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Smartsheet worth $50,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 23,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,028. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,995.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,766 shares of company stock worth $16,543,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

