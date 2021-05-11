Glynn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises 3.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Coupa Software worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,759. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

