Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $45.66 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 4.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.24 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

