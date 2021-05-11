Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $57.98 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 5.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlassian worth $57,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $218.03. 14,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.56. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

