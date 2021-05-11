Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $61.22 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,318 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 5.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Okta worth $61,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $229.81. 30,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,420. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

