Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $61.64 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 5.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DocuSign worth $61,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.66. 44,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,707. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

