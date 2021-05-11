Glynn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.03. 38,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,208. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.41 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.