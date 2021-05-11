Glynn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,267. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,230 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

