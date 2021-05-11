Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,773,274 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic accounts for about 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 2.86% of Sumo Logic worth $55,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SUMO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 6,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

