Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 480,938 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,938 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises approximately 10.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Farfetch worth $109,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 94,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,722. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.