Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 186,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,549,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,067.6% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Netflix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.86. The company had a trading volume of 86,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.14. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

